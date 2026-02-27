TEGNA Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

TEGNA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. TEGNA has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TEGNA to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

TEGNA Price Performance

TGNA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. 194,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.02. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.15.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc is a leading U.S. broadcast and digital media company that was formed as a spin-off from Gannett Co, Inc in June 2015. The company’s primary operations include the ownership and operation of local television stations, digital publishing platforms and marketing solutions designed to serve both national advertisers and local businesses. Through its portfolio of media assets, TEGNA delivers news, information and entertainment across multiple platforms, including over-the-air broadcasts, cable and satellite distribution, streaming services and proprietary websites and mobile apps.

TEGNA owns and operates approximately 60 television stations in 51 markets, reaching nearly 40 percent of U.S.

