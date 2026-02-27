TD Securities Downgrades Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) to Hold

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$58.00. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QBR.B. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$51.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Desjardins raised their price target on Quebecor from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$56.00 target price on Quebecor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$51.25 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quebecor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$58.08.
Quebecor Stock Performance
Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quebecor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter.
About Quebecor
Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec. In addition to the quadruple-play services Quebecor offers a French-language subscription video on demand service and has a media segment that owns and operates television stations publishes newspapers and magazines and produces and distributes films and television shows.
