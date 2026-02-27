TD Securities Analysts Give Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE) a $3.25 Price Target

TD Securities set a $3.25 target price on Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Cannara Biotech Stock Performance
About Cannara Biotech
Cannara Biotech Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company building the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facility in Quebec, a modern and secure 625,000 square foot facility. Leveraging Quebec’s low electricity costs, Cannara will produce high-grade indoor cannabis, specializing in derivative products and brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cannara Biotech
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Cannara Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannara Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.