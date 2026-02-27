TD Securities Analysts Give Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE) a $3.25 Price Target

TD Securities set a $3.25 target price on Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cannara Biotech Stock Performance

About Cannara Biotech

Cannara Biotech Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company building the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facility in Quebec, a modern and secure 625,000 square foot facility. Leveraging Quebec’s low electricity costs, Cannara will produce high-grade indoor cannabis, specializing in derivative products and brands.

