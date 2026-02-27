TD Asset Management Inc Sells 114,618 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,618 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.30% of GFL Environmental worth $51,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 43.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 63.0% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 21.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GFL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $46.75 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings cut GFL Environmental from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

NYSE:GFL opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 56.61% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were issued a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.88%.

GFL Environmental Inc is a leading North American provider of diversified environmental services, offering comprehensive solutions across solid waste management, liquid waste management, soil remediation and infrastructure services. The company’s core business activities include residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, recycling, composting and landfill management. In addition to traditional waste services, GFL provides specialized liquid waste hauling, treatment and disposal services as well as environmental consulting to support industrial and municipal clients in meeting regulatory and sustainability goals.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Patrick Dovigi, GFL Environmental has pursued an aggressive growth strategy driven by strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

