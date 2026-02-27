TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $52,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $377,000. Brookmont Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 15,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 1,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,341,500.31. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $264.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $293.06. The company has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.86.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

