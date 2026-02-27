TARS AI (TAI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.38 Million

TARS AI (TAI) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. TARS AI has a total market cap of $10.48 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of TARS AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TARS AI has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One TARS AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TARS AI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,009.48 or 1.00285595 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,420.48 or 1.00546785 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About TARS AI

TARS AI was first traded on May 14th, 2022. TARS AI’s total supply is 892,189,754 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,685,195 tokens. TARS AI’s official website is tars.pro. TARS AI’s official Twitter account is @tarsprotocol.

Buying and Selling TARS AI

According to CryptoCompare, “TARS AI (TAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. TARS AI has a current supply of 892,189,753.9. The last known price of TARS AI is 0.01448358 USD and is up 6.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $892,518.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tars.pro/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TARS AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TARS AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TARS AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TARS AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TARS AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.