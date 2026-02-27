Target (NYSE:TGT) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Target from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Target from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. DA Davidson set a $120.00 target price on Target in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Target from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.72.

Get Target alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Trading Down 1.4%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Shares of TGT stock opened at $114.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.76. Target has a twelve month low of $83.44 and a twelve month high of $127.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Target by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.