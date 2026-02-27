Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Plans $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

Sysco has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 57 years. Sysco has a dividend payout ratio of 46.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sysco to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Sysco Trading Up 1.8%

SYY traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $90.71. 642,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,248. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Sysco has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $91.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 2.17%.The business had revenue of $20.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Argus upgraded Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

