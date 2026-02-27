Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Update

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 928,785 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the January 29th total of 444,286 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SURVF remained flat at $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.24.

Get Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust, established in 2004, is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring and managing office and retail properties. Its flagship asset, Suntec City, comprises six office towers and an expansive retail podium. The trust also holds significant interests in office towers within the Marina Bay Financial Centre, further solidifying its presence in Singapore’s central business district.

In an effort to diversify geographically, Suntec REIT has selectively expanded into Asia-Pacific markets, including the acquisition of landmark office properties in Melbourne, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.