Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.46, Zacks reports. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 106.50% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Sunrun generated $377 million of cash in 2025 (Q4 cash generation $187M ), paid down about $150M of parent recourse debt, and guides to $250M–$450M Cash Generation for 2026 while planning to repay >$100M of parent recourse debt and get below a 2x recourse leverage target.

of cash in 2025 (Q4 cash generation ), paid down about of parent recourse debt, and guides to Cash Generation for 2026 while planning to repay >$100M of parent recourse debt and get below a 2x recourse leverage target. Management materially shifted its financing mix—roughly 51% of Q4 subscriber additions were monetized via asset-sale structures—and closed a JV with Hannon Armstrong that can invest up to $500M to finance ~300 MW across >40,000 homes, improving upfront proceeds and GAAP clarity but reducing certain non‑GAAP value metrics.

of Q4 subscriber additions were monetized via asset-sale structures—and closed a JV with Hannon Armstrong that can invest up to to finance ~300 MW across >40,000 homes, improving upfront proceeds and GAAP clarity but reducing certain non‑GAAP value metrics. The company is focused on a “storage-first” strategy, increasing its storage attachment rate to 71% , growing storage capacity ~26%, operating over 4 GWh of dispatchable energy and participating in programs that delivered 425 MW of peak capacity and new grid‑dispatch revenue streams.

, growing storage capacity ~26%, operating over of dispatchable energy and participating in programs that delivered of peak capacity and new grid‑dispatch revenue streams. Sunrun will cut affiliate channel volumes by over 40% and tightened direct route activity led to expected slight overall volume declines, contributing to lower Aggregate Subscriber Value and Contracted Net Value Creation guidance for 2026 (Aggregate Subscriber Value guidance $4.8B–$5.2B, Contracted Net Value Creation $650M–$1.05B).

Shares of RUN stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.42. 14,892,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,408,924. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Sunrun from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.99.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 7,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $127,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 405,518 shares in the company, valued at $7,218,220.40. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 751,626 shares in the company, valued at $14,709,320.82. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 518,800 shares of company stock worth $9,903,520 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,868,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,628 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 148,082 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,425,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,025,000 after buying an additional 1,100,666 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

