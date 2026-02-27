Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,512 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 531.0% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $836,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 146,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,363.84. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 13,481 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $1,039,789.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,521.90. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,211. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.3%

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

CSCO stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $88.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. President Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, CICC Research raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.