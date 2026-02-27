Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,034 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. North Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $286.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $312.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.17.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The company had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

