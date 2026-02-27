Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $183.03 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,013 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.2% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $183,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 36,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 26,197 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $477.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.21. The stock has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $261.25 and a 1-year high of $509.70.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

