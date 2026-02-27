Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $183.03 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,013 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.2% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $183,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 36,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 26,197 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.
Key SPDR Gold Shares News
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Safe-haven buying around U.S.–Iran talks and related geopolitical risk is supporting gold demand, a direct driver for GLD’s rise. Gold Edges Higher as Traders Digest U.S.-Iran Talks
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and bank commentary remains bullish — Bank of America sees a path for gold toward $6,000, underpinning long-term allocations to GLD. Despite consolidating below $5,200, gold still has a path to $6,000, says Bank of America
- Positive Sentiment: Technical setups (bull pennant, holding 50-day/ Fibonacci support) point to potential upside continuation, supporting momentum trades into GLD. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Pennant Signals Potential Upside Breakout
- Neutral Sentiment: Media and retail interest remain high (stories on GLD’s strong 2025 performance and viral options trades), which can amplify moves but doesn’t guarantee sustained inflows. The SPDR Gold Shares ETF Soared by 64% in 2025, and It’s Already Crushing the Stock Market in 2026. Is It Too Late to Buy?
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term profit-taking, especially in silver, has applied intermittent pressure on gold—this can cap near-term gains in GLD if selling accelerates. Silver leads gold lower on profit-taking pressure
- Negative Sentiment: Some strategists warn momentum exhaustion if key resistance levels aren’t cleared soon, leaving room for pullbacks that would hurt GLD. Gold bulls need to break $5,200 and $5,300 soon or momentum exhaustion could see gold fall as far as $4,380/oz – Forex.com’s Hilal
- Negative Sentiment: Earlier intraday strength faded when the dollar and equities rallied, a reminder that macro moves can quickly reverse gold flows and pressure GLD. Update: Gold Falls Off a Three-Week High as the Dollar and Equities Rise
SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance
SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
