Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 55,783 shares, a growth of 636.6% from the January 29th total of 7,573 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,206 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.98. 514,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,953. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. Straumann has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $14.18.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAUHY. UBS Group upgraded Straumann from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) is a Swiss-based dental technology company that develops, manufactures and markets restorative, regenerative and digital solutions for dental professionals. The company’s core offerings center on implant-supported restorations and components, biomaterials used for bone and soft-tissue regeneration, and a range of prosthetic products used by dentists and dental laboratories to restore oral function and aesthetics.

In addition to implant and biomaterial product lines, Straumann provides digital dentistry solutions that support treatment planning and workflows.

