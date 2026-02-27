Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27, FiscalAI reports. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $311.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Strategic Education’s conference call:

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strong Q4 and full‑year results — revenue increased 4% (constant currency), Q4 operating income grew 35% with a 390 bps margin expansion to 16.9%, and adjusted EPS rose materially (Q4 $1.75; FY $6.21).

(constant currency), Q4 operating income grew 35% with a 390 bps margin expansion to 16.9%, and adjusted EPS rose materially (Q4 $1.75; FY $6.21). AI‑driven productivity delivered ~ $30M of expense savings in 2025 and management expects at least an additional $70M of savings through 2027, with savings earmarked to fund growth and expand margins.

delivered ~ $30M of expense savings in 2025 and management expects at least an additional $70M of savings through 2027, with savings earmarked to fund growth and expand margins. Education Technology Services was a standout — revenue grew >40% to nearly $150M, operating income rose 38% with a 40% margin, and Sophia Learning subscribers and revenue posted very strong growth.

was a standout — revenue grew >40% to nearly $150M, operating income rose 38% with a 40% margin, and Sophia Learning subscribers and revenue posted very strong growth. Enrollment pressures remain a concern — total U.S. higher‑education enrollment declined (driven by unaffiliated students) even as employer‑affiliated enrollment reached a record 33.5%, and ANZ enrollment was down ~2% due to international regulatory constraints.

remain a concern — total U.S. higher‑education enrollment declined (driven by unaffiliated students) even as employer‑affiliated enrollment reached a record 33.5%, and ANZ enrollment was down ~2% due to international regulatory constraints. Healthy cash generation and returns — $247M cash from operations, $154M distributable FCF, returned roughly $198M through dividends and ~$140M of buybacks (1.7M shares, ~7%), ended year with $153M cash, no debt, and >$200M remaining on the repurchase authorization.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRA traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,735. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $72.17 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STRA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STRA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 38,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $2,926,594.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,116.20. The trade was a 26.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 142.9% during the third quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Strategic Education

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategic Education this week:

Positive Sentiment: EPS beat: Q4 EPS of $1.74 topped consensus ($1.47), showing margin improvement and year-over-year EPS growth — a primary near-term catalyst for the rally. Read More.

EPS beat: Q4 EPS of $1.74 topped consensus ($1.47), showing margin improvement and year-over-year EPS growth — a primary near-term catalyst for the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI-driven cost savings & growth plan: Management outlined an additional $70M of AI-enabled expense savings through 2027 and plans to expand employer-focused enrollment channels — supports margin expansion and the medium-term outlook. Read More.

AI-driven cost savings & growth plan: Management outlined an additional $70M of AI-enabled expense savings through 2027 and plans to expand employer-focused enrollment channels — supports margin expansion and the medium-term outlook. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared: Board approved a $0.60 quarterly dividend (≈3.0–3.1% yield) with an early-March ex-dividend date, increasing income appeal for yield-focused investors.

Dividend declared: Board approved a $0.60 quarterly dividend (≈3.0–3.1% yield) with an early-March ex-dividend date, increasing income appeal for yield-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Top-line mixed: Revenue was $311.5M (+3.8% YoY) but below consensus (~$322.3M), leaving growth questions despite the EPS beat. Read More.

Top-line mixed: Revenue was $311.5M (+3.8% YoY) but below consensus (~$322.3M), leaving growth questions despite the EPS beat. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: More detail available: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck are posted for investors who want management commentary on enrollment and margin levers. Read More.

More detail available: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck are posted for investors who want management commentary on enrollment and margin levers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Enrollment headwinds flagged: Coverage highlights risks to future enrollments that could limit revenue growth and eventually offset margin gains if demand weakens. Read More.

Enrollment headwinds flagged: Coverage highlights risks to future enrollments that could limit revenue growth and eventually offset margin gains if demand weakens. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Raymond McDonnell sold 38,840 shares (~$2.93M) late Feb, reducing his stake materially — a possible negative signal for some investors. Read More.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc is a publicly traded higher education services holding company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Through its primary operating subsidiaries, Strayer University and Capella University, the company delivers degree programs and professional development opportunities to working adults. Its offerings span undergraduate and graduate degrees, certificates, continuing education, and workforce training in fields such as business, technology, health services, education, and public administration.

Strayer University, with a network of physical campuses across the United States complemented by an online platform, provides associate’s through doctoral degrees designed to accommodate non-traditional students.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.