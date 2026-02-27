Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to Issue $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Strategic Education has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Strategic Education has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

NASDAQ:STRA traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $79.21. 47,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,560. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $72.17 and a 1 year high of $93.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.68.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $311.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education, Inc is a publicly traded higher education services holding company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Through its primary operating subsidiaries, Strayer University and Capella University, the company delivers degree programs and professional development opportunities to working adults. Its offerings span undergraduate and graduate degrees, certificates, continuing education, and workforce training in fields such as business, technology, health services, education, and public administration.

Strayer University, with a network of physical campuses across the United States complemented by an online platform, provides associate’s through doctoral degrees designed to accommodate non-traditional students.

