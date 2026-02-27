Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $500.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $800.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INTU. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Intuit from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $720.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $675.00 price objective on Intuit in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.96.

Get Intuit alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $388.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $531.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit has a 12 month low of $349.00 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total transaction of $840,329.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 536 shares in the company, valued at $337,390.56. This represents a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,476 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,486.20. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 388,464 shares of company stock worth $255,514,393 in the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 63.8% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 121,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 45,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 50.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,166,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.