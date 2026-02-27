Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Price

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.15.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $80.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.63. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 0.29.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.18). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 23,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,856,392.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,441.36. This trade represents a 43.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 62,970 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total value of $5,208,878.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 283,927 shares in the company, valued at $23,486,441.44. This trade represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,579 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,193. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

More Ionis Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ionis Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat estimates — quarterly revenue came in around $203M, helped by strong Tryngolza sales, showing commercial traction for the lead product. Ionis Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat

Q4 revenue beat estimates — quarterly revenue came in around $203M, helped by strong Tryngolza sales, showing commercial traction for the lead product. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst note: Stifel nudged its price target higher to $77 and maintained a Hold — a modest vote of confidence but the target still sits below the stock’s recent trade, so it’s not a bullish catalyst. Benzinga: Stifel Price Target

Analyst note: Stifel nudged its price target higher to $77 and maintained a Hold — a modest vote of confidence but the target still sits below the stock’s recent trade, so it’s not a bullish catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Management outreach — Ionis presented at the Oppenheimer Healthcare Life Sciences conference and posted its Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck, giving investors more detail on commercialization plans and pipeline milestones. Useful for diligence but not immediately market‑moving. Oppenheimer Conference Transcript

Management outreach — Ionis presented at the Oppenheimer Healthcare Life Sciences conference and posted its Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck, giving investors more detail on commercialization plans and pipeline milestones. Useful for diligence but not immediately market‑moving. Negative Sentiment: Soft FY‑2026 revenue guidance — Ionis guided revenue of $800–$825M, well below the street (~$895.6M). Management flagged slower uptake for some newer drugs, which put pressure on the stock despite the quarter’s revenue beat. Ionis Guides Below 2026 Sales Views

Soft FY‑2026 revenue guidance — Ionis guided revenue of $800–$825M, well below the street (~$895.6M). Management flagged slower uptake for some newer drugs, which put pressure on the stock despite the quarter’s revenue beat. Negative Sentiment: Profitability/EPS confusion and misses — headlines show mixed EPS outcomes (company reported an adjusted loss in the quarter with some outlets noting an EPS miss vs. consensus), which combined with the weak guide increased uncertainty on near‑term earnings power. Press Release / Slide Deck

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company’s proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis’ pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.