Steven Conine Sells 26,950 Shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Steven Conine sold 26,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $2,125,277.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,333,096.78. This trade represents a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, February 23rd, Steven Conine sold 93,050 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $6,944,321.50.

On Friday, January 23rd, Steven Conine sold 150,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $16,330,500.00.

On Friday, December 26th, Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $3,069,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Steven Conine sold 120,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $12,033,600.00.

W stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,263,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,503. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 3.36. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $119.98.

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wayfair from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Wayfair from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

Positive Sentiment: Marketplace expansion: a consumer brand (Drinkmate) has launched on Wayfair.com (and Nordstrom.com), highlighting Wayfair’s role as a third‑party distribution channel that can boost assortment and marketplace revenue. Drinkmate Launches on Wayfair

Marketplace expansion: a consumer brand (Drinkmate) has launched on Wayfair.com (and Nordstrom.com), highlighting Wayfair’s role as a third‑party distribution channel that can boost assortment and marketplace revenue. Positive Sentiment: Promotions and traffic: multiple outlets are highlighting large Wayfair sales (spring sale up to ~70% off) and high‑visibility product deals — signals of marketing push and potential short‑term order/traffic lift. These stories include curated deal roundups and editor picks that can drive consumer demand. Wayfair Spring Sale Deals

Promotions and traffic: multiple outlets are highlighting large Wayfair sales (spring sale up to ~70% off) and high‑visibility product deals — signals of marketing push and potential short‑term order/traffic lift. These stories include curated deal roundups and editor picks that can drive consumer demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst repositioning: Citigroup cut its price target from $135 to $110 but kept a “buy” rating — this lowers upside expectations while maintaining analyst conviction in recovery, producing mixed investor reaction. Citigroup Lowers PT

Analyst repositioning: Citigroup cut its price target from $135 to $110 but kept a “buy” rating — this lowers upside expectations while maintaining analyst conviction in recovery, producing mixed investor reaction. Negative Sentiment: Earnings tone and active‑customer softness: post‑Q4 commentary showed revenue/profit beats but management flagged ongoing customer softness and headwinds in active customers — the market reacted poorly to the cautious commentary despite the beats. Analyst Questions from Q4 Call

Earnings tone and active‑customer softness: post‑Q4 commentary showed revenue/profit beats but management flagged ongoing customer softness and headwinds in active customers — the market reacted poorly to the cautious commentary despite the beats. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Niraj Shah and co‑founder Steven Conine reported large share sales (each ~93k shares on Feb 23), materially reducing their stakes — a near‑term negative signal that likely pressured sentiment. Insider Selling Filing

Insider selling: CEO Niraj Shah and co‑founder Steven Conine reported large share sales (each ~93k shares on Feb 23), materially reducing their stakes — a near‑term negative signal that likely pressured sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Comparative outlook: analyst pieces comparing MercadoLibre and Wayfair argue MELI has stronger long‑term upside (fintech growth & LatAm dominance), suggesting investors may prefer other e‑commerce exposure over Wayfair now. MercadoLibre vs Wayfair

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 28,200.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company’s portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

