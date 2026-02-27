Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SJ. Desjardins set a C$102.00 target price on Stella-Jones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial set a C$100.00 target price on Stella-Jones and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$95.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Stella-Jones from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$88.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$99.86.

SJ traded up C$1.20 on Friday, reaching C$93.92. The stock had a trading volume of 113,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,298. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$91.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$84.51. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$62.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.17.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$727.00 million for the quarter. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 6.4457565 EPS for the current year.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the Pressure-treated wood segment.

