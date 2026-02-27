SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (SRHR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27 on February 27th

SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:SRHR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2718 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th.

SRH REIT Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SRH REIT Covered Call ETF stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. SRH REIT Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $58.51. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.48.

SRH REIT Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (SRHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of publicly traded US REITs, combined with a covered call writing strategy. The funds objective focuses on pursuing total return SRHR was launched on Nov 1, 2023 and is issued by SRH.

