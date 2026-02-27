Sprout Social’s (SPT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $26.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Sprout Social stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.68 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 10.59%.Sprout Social has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin acquired 90,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,963.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 114,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,754.66. This trade represents a 372.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto bought 93,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $1,002,809.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 875,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,338,981.52. The trade was a 12.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 78.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Sprout Social by 6.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) is a Chicago-based software company specializing in social media management solutions for businesses of all sizes. The company provides a cloud-based platform designed to help organizations improve their social media presence through a suite of tools for content scheduling, community engagement, social listening and analytics. Sprout Social’s platform is built to streamline the workflows of marketing, customer care and public relations teams by providing a centralized hub for managing multiple social channels.

The company’s product offerings include publishing and scheduling capabilities that allow users to plan and automate social content across networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

