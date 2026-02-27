Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.150-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $119.9 million-$120.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.8 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.880-0.970 EPS.

Sprout Social Stock Down 11.8%

Sprout Social stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $27.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.68 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 10.59%.Sprout Social has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $26.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPT

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In related news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,361.90. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin bought 90,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $1,009,963.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 114,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,754.66. This trade represents a 372.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

More Sprout Social News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprout Social this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 399.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 264.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 55.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) is a Chicago-based software company specializing in social media management solutions for businesses of all sizes. The company provides a cloud-based platform designed to help organizations improve their social media presence through a suite of tools for content scheduling, community engagement, social listening and analytics. Sprout Social’s platform is built to streamline the workflows of marketing, customer care and public relations teams by providing a centralized hub for managing multiple social channels.

The company’s product offerings include publishing and scheduling capabilities that allow users to plan and automate social content across networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.