Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.150-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $119.9 million-$120.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.8 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.880-0.970 EPS.
Sprout Social Stock Down 11.8%
Sprout Social stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $27.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.90.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.68 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 10.59%.Sprout Social has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,361.90. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin bought 90,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $1,009,963.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 114,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,754.66. This trade represents a 372.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: non-GAAP EPS $0.20 vs. $0.16 estimate and revenue of $120.9M topped expectations, an immediate bullish catalyst for the stock. Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Beats Q4 CY2025 Sales Expectations
- Positive Sentiment: Management raised forward guidance sharply: Q1 2026 EPS guide of $0.15–$0.16 and FY2026 EPS $0.88–$0.97 (well above prior consensus), which markets view as a strong signal of earnings improvement. Sprout Social Q4 earnings / guidance (MarketBeat)
- Positive Sentiment: Enterprise expansion and product momentum: Sprout reported 22% growth from customers with ≥$30K ARR, launched Trellis (an AI agent) and highlighted partnerships (e.g., Reddit), supporting higher-value customer mix and revenue visibility. Sprout Social Targets 30% Non-GAAP Rule of 40 by Q4 2027 (Quiver)
- Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash flow improving: non-GAAP operating income and free cash flow rose in Q4 and cash on hand (~$95M) gives flexibility for investments while management targets a 30% Rule-of-40 metric by Q4 2027. Sprout Social (SPT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates (Zacks)
- Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted an earnings call and published a detailed transcript/slide deck for deeper look at metrics and assumptions; listen/read for guidance drivers and cadence. Sprout Social, Inc. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple press summaries and snapshots are available (local press, Yahoo preview) if you want quick recaps of the quarters and investor materials. Sprout Social: Q4 Earnings Snapshot (Stamford Advocate)
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP results still show a net loss (Q4 GAAP net loss ~$10.7M) and dollar-based net retention fell to 100% (from 104% prior year), which could cap valuation multiple until retention and GAAP profitability trends improve. Sprout Social Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results (Business Insider)
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and some institutional reductions were reported in the quarter (noted by data aggregators), which investors may view as a near-term headwind for sentiment. Insider and institutional activity noted (Quiver)
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 399.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 264.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 55.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) is a Chicago-based software company specializing in social media management solutions for businesses of all sizes. The company provides a cloud-based platform designed to help organizations improve their social media presence through a suite of tools for content scheduling, community engagement, social listening and analytics. Sprout Social’s platform is built to streamline the workflows of marketing, customer care and public relations teams by providing a centralized hub for managing multiple social channels.
The company’s product offerings include publishing and scheduling capabilities that allow users to plan and automate social content across networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.
