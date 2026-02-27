Spok Holdings, Inc. (SPOK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on March 31st

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Spok has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Spok has a payout ratio of 158.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Spok to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 158.2%.

Spok Trading Down 13.4%

NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $11.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.41. Spok has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $19.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million. Spok had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Spok will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spok in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial downgraded Spok from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Spok Company Profile

Spok, Inc is a publicly traded healthcare communications and collaboration company headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. The company specializes in providing secure, real-time clinical communication solutions designed to streamline workflows and enhance patient care. Serving hospitals, health systems, and other healthcare organizations across North America and selected international markets, Spok has positioned itself as a leading provider of secure messaging and nurse call integration.

Spok’s flagship offering, the Spok Care Connect platform, delivers a suite of integrated products, including secure text and voice messaging, alarm and event management, call center solutions, and digital signage.

