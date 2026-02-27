SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Short Interest Update

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 312,071 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the January 29th total of 659,147 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 444,442 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 444,442 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of GNR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.31. The stock had a trading volume of 163,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,859. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $45.18 and a 1-year high of $75.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 575.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

