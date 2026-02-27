SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $180.56 and last traded at $180.6860, with a volume of 14645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.93.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

