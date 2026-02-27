SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,095,767 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the January 29th total of 2,253,404 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 949,881 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 949,881 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 431.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 11,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of FLRN opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $30.87.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

