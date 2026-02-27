SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) Short Interest Down 58.5% in February

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 138,754 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the January 29th total of 334,428 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,382 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 248,382 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 67,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBND traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.63. The stock had a trading volume of 48,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,534. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.14. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $33.20.

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0719 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States. The Index is designed to be a broad based measure of the global investment-grade, fixed-rate, fixed-income corporate markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.