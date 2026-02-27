Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Upgraded to Buy at TD Cowen

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price target on the airline’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Seaport Research Partners raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.03.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE LUV opened at $50.97 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 1.57%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450- EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 21,148 shares of the airline’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,063 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the airline’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest’s operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

