Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $270.00 target price on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $286.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.58.

Shares of SNOW opened at $173.03 on Thursday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $120.10 and a fifty-two week high of $280.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.74. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.91, for a total value of $17,691,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,703.39. This trade represents a 66.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $66,583.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,687.96. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 713,681 shares of company stock worth $148,264,518 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,095,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,094 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,300,000 after buying an additional 2,519,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,887,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,120,000 after buying an additional 94,293 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 5,277,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,749,000 after acquiring an additional 116,521 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 15.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,951,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,045,000 after acquiring an additional 652,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

