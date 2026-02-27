Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Short Interest Update

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,333 shares, a growth of 115.9% from the January 29th total of 2,470 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sixt Stock Performance

Shares of SIXGF stock remained flat at $83.60 on Friday. Sixt has a 12-month low of $78.40 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average of $85.06.

About Sixt

Sixt SE is a global mobility service provider headquartered in Pullach, Germany, best known for its car rental services. The company operates a network of over 2,000 locations in more than 100 countries, offering short- and long-term vehicle rentals to leisure and business travelers. Its fleet includes a broad range of passenger vehicles, vans and premium models, and is supplemented by digital booking and fleet management tools designed to simplify the rental experience.

Beyond traditional car rental, Sixt has expanded into adjacent mobility solutions, including car leasing, ride-hailing and car-sharing services.

