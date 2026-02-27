Short Interest in Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Decreases By 74.1%

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 108,963 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the January 29th total of 420,111 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,633 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 248,633 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 1.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:COPJ traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.17. 154,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,954. The stock has a market cap of $188.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $53.94.
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $4.5473 per share. This represents a yield of 1,272.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th.
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Company Profile
The Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (COPJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small copper miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the mining, development and production of copper. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap. COPJ was launched on Feb 1, 2023 and is managed by Sprott.
