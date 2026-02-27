Short Interest in SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Drops By 54.4%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 441 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the January 29th total of 967 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,874 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,874 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SGL Carbon in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
SGL Carbon SE is a German high‐technology company specializing in carbon‐based solutions, including graphite and composite materials. Headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, the firm was established in 1992 but draws on more than 150 years of carbon materials expertise. Its operations are organized into two principal segments: Graphite Solutions, which produces graphite electrodes, carbon blocks and other graphitic products for industries such as steel, aluminum and chemicals; and Composite Solutions, which focuses on fiber‐reinforced composites, carbon fibers and specialty materials for high‐performance applications.
The company’s product portfolio serves a broad range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace, renewable energy and electronics.
