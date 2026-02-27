Short Interest in PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Drops By 53.5%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 156,132 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the January 29th total of 335,734 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,393 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 459,393 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of PT Astra International Tbk stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.18. 3,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,587. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59. PT Astra International Tbk has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.79.

About PT Astra International Tbk

PT Astra International Tbk is a leading Indonesian diversified conglomerate with interests spanning automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, agribusiness, infrastructure, logistics, information technology, and property. Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Jakarta, the company established itself early as the exclusive distributor of Toyota vehicles in Indonesia, a relationship that remains a cornerstone of its automotive business. Over the decades, Astra has expanded its product and service offerings through strategic partnerships and joint ventures with global firms, solidifying its position in several key sectors of the Indonesian economy.

The company’s automotive segment encompasses the distribution and retail of passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and component manufacturing.

