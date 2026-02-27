Short Interest in Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Drops By 51.1%

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 156 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the January 29th total of 319 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,194 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,194 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Potomac Bancshares Stock Down 1.7%

PTBS stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. Potomac Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $20.28.

Get Potomac Bancshares alerts:

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter.

Potomac Bancshares Company Profile

Potomac Bancshares, Inc serves as the bank holding company for Potomac Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s primary business activities include accepting deposits, extending credit, and providing payment and treasury management solutions. Deposit offerings encompass checking, savings, money market, and certificate accounts, while lending products cover commercial real estate, construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Potomac Bank emphasizes relationship-driven banking, tailoring its services to small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations, and local government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Potomac Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potomac Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.