Short Interest in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Declines By 56.5%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,188 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the January 29th total of 2,729 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,526 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,526 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OCCIO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.99. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1234 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OFS Credit stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in OFS Credit Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OCCIO Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

OFS Credit Company, Inc (NASDAQ:OCCIO), headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, is a closed‐end investment company that seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of U.S. middle‐market companies. Organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, OFS Credit began operations in 2021 and is externally managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC.

The firm’s investment strategy emphasizes flexible financing solutions, including senior secured loans, second‐lien and mezzanine debt, and opportunistic equity interests.

