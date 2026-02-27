Short Interest in New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW) Expands By 151.9%

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,100 shares, an increase of 151.9% from the January 29th total of 3,216 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,199 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,199 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

New Horizon Aircraft Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of HOVRW opened at $0.40 on Friday. New Horizon Aircraft has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38.

New Horizon Aircraft Company Profile

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

