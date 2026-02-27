Short Interest in Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Increases By 132.6%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 207 shares, a growth of 132.6% from the January 29th total of 89 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 35 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Mitsui Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MITUY opened at $14.67 on Friday. Mitsui Chemicals has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40.

Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc, a member of the Mitsui Group and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a leading global chemical manufacturer serving a wide range of industries. The company develops, produces and markets an extensive portfolio of chemical products, from basic petrochemicals and performance materials to advanced functional solutions. Its operations span the full value chain, including research and development, manufacturing and sales of a diverse array of specialty chemicals and plastics.

The firm’s primary business activities are organized into several segments.

