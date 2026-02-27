Short Interest in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Drops By 85.3%

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,804 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the January 29th total of 12,285 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,335 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,335 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAT traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.67. 33,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,717. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5,346.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 35.0%. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF’s payout ratio is currently -2,624.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 5.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

