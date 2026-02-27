Short Interest in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Drops By 85.3%

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,804 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the January 29th total of 12,285 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,335 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,335 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DMAT traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.67. 33,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,717. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5,346.26 and a beta of 0.94.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 35.0%. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF’s payout ratio is currently -2,624.29%.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Company Profile
The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.
