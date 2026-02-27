Short Interest in Farmer Brothers Company (NASDAQ:FARM) Rises By 126.1%

Farmer Brothers Company (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 100,684 shares, an increase of 126.1% from the January 29th total of 44,530 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,548 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,548 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmer Brothers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Farmer Brothers by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 272,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Farmer Brothers by 253.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 49,374 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Brothers by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Farmer Brothers by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beartown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmer Brothers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Farmer Brothers in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Farmer Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Farmer Brothers from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Farmer Brothers Stock Up 2.0%

FARM opened at $1.53 on Friday. Farmer Brothers has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Farmer Brothers had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.47 million. Analysts forecast that Farmer Brothers will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Farmer Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Farmer Brothers Company (NASDAQ: FARM) is a specialty coffee roaster and distributor that serves the foodservice, hospitality and office coffee markets across the United States. The company produces and delivers coffee, tea, single-serve products and beverage equipment, supporting its customers with supply chain solutions, equipment maintenance and barista training services. Its operations are organized to serve commercial accounts ranging from national restaurant chains and convenience stores to independent coffee shops and corporate offices.

Founded in 1912 in Texas, Farmer Brothers has grown from a regional roaster into a national supplier with a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.