Short Interest in AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWV) Drops By 56.8%

AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,087 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the January 29th total of 2,514 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,529 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LOWV traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $78.04. 3,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,556. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.71. AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $62.19 and a 12 month high of $80.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOWV. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF by 77.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period.

The AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF (LOWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a portfolio of large- and mid-cap US stocks, actively managed to pursue lower volatility than the broader market. The selection and weighting of holdings is based on the Issuers fundamental and quantitative research. LOWV was launched on Mar 22, 2023 and is managed by AllianceBernstein.

