Service Corporation International $SCI Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.86% of Service Corporation International worth $99,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 1,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 416,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 392,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Service Corporation International by 48.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,474,000 after acquiring an additional 136,770 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Service Corporation International during the second quarter worth approximately $3,171,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Service Corporation International by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Service Corporation International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 381,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 29,478 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Service Corporation International

In related news, CAO Tammy R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,713.92. This represents a 18.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 42,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $3,235,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 110,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,395,657.92. This represents a 27.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Corporation International Price Performance

SCI stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.32. Service Corporation International has a 12-month low of $71.75 and a 12-month high of $86.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Service Corporation International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Service Corporation International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Service Corporation International in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Service Corporation International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Service Corporation International from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Corporation International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Service Corporation International Company Profile

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) is a leading provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services in North America. Through its network of funeral homes, cemeteries, memorial parks and crematoria, the company offers a broad array of end-of-life services, including traditional funeral ceremonies, memorialization, burial and cremation. In addition to core services, SCI provides grief counseling, pre-need planning and merchandise such as caskets, vaults, urns and memorialization products.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International operates more than 1,900 funeral homes, over 450 cemeteries and 40 combination facilities across the United States and Canada.

