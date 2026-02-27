Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.100-5.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.800-5.300 EPS.

SRE opened at $95.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.6575 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 79.14%.

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $95.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 52.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 53,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 15,474 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 78.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 80.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,072,000 after purchasing an additional 188,131 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company’s product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

