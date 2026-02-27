Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Seer had a negative net margin of 484.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Seer’s conference call:

Q4 revenue was $4.2M and full‑year 2025 revenue was $16.6M (17% YoY) but missed expectations due to customer budget pressures and delayed NIH funding; guidance for 2026 is $16–$18M , reflecting limited near‑term growth visibility.

and full‑year 2025 revenue was (17% YoY) but missed expectations due to customer budget pressures and delayed NIH funding; guidance for 2026 is , reflecting limited near‑term growth visibility. Commercial momentum — installed base grew 67% to 82 instruments , consumable kit volume rose ~ 69% , total revenue excluding related‑party sales grew ~ 33% , and the Proteograph was selected for multiple population‑scale studies (including 20k and 10k sample projects) while cumulative publications nearly doubled to 70 .

, consumable kit volume rose ~ , total revenue excluding related‑party sales grew ~ , and the Proteograph was selected for multiple population‑scale studies (including 20k and 10k sample projects) while cumulative publications nearly doubled to . Product roadmap and innovation — launched the Proteograph ONE assay and SP200 automation, plans to release PAS v4 with an LLM chat interface later this year, is developing a proteoform profiling assay for 2027 , and expects next‑generation detector/platform data in H2 2026.

assay and automation, plans to release PAS v4 with an LLM chat interface later this year, is developing a proteoform profiling assay for , and expects next‑generation detector/platform data in H2 2026. Strong financial runway and shareholder returns — ended the year with ~$241M cash and investments, improved free‑cash‑flow loss to ~$45.6M, believes it has capital to reach breakeven, repurchased ~11.7M shares and the board authorized an additional $25M repurchase, and adopted a plan to preserve ~$262M of NOL tax assets.

Shares of SEER traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $1.76. 413,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,995. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. Seer has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seer by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 837,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 112,100 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Seer in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seer by 16.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 72,265 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Seer by 33.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 254,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 63,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Seer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large cash/investment balance provides runway — Seer ended 2025 with approximately $240.6M in cash, cash equivalents and investments, which reduces near‑term dilution risk and supports continued R&D and commercialization efforts. QuiverQuant: Q4 & FY2025 Results

Large cash/investment balance provides runway — Seer ended 2025 with approximately $240.6M in cash, cash equivalents and investments, which reduces near‑term dilution risk and supports continued R&D and commercialization efforts. Positive Sentiment: Commercial traction: installed base and scientific validation — Seer expanded its installed base to 82 Proteograph instruments (67% YoY growth) and had high‑profile publications (Nature / Nature Genetics) underscoring product-market fit in proteomics. TMCNet: Q4 & FY2025 Results

Commercial traction: installed base and scientific validation — Seer expanded its installed base to 82 Proteograph instruments (67% YoY growth) and had high‑profile publications (Nature / Nature Genetics) underscoring product-market fit in proteomics. Positive Sentiment: Board approved a new buyback — management announced a share‑repurchase authorization, which can be supportive for the stock if executed and signals confidence from the board. Seeking Alpha: 2026 Target & Buyback

Board approved a new buyback — management announced a share‑repurchase authorization, which can be supportive for the stock if executed and signals confidence from the board. Neutral Sentiment: NOL preservation plan adopted — Seer put in place a limited‑duration tax benefit preservation plan to protect roughly $262M of NOLs (including issuing rights to shareholders). This preserves tax assets but includes ownership limits that may be viewed as defensive. QuiverQuant: NOL Plan

NOL preservation plan adopted — Seer put in place a limited‑duration tax benefit preservation plan to protect roughly $262M of NOLs (including issuing rights to shareholders). This preserves tax assets but includes ownership limits that may be viewed as defensive. Neutral Sentiment: EPS beat but revenue missed in Q4 — Seer reported GAAP loss per share of ($0.29), modestly better than consensus (beat by ~$0.03), while Q4 revenue came in at $4.2M versus ~$4.6M expected; mixed signs on margin and demand. TMCNet: Q4 & FY2025 Results

EPS beat but revenue missed in Q4 — Seer reported GAAP loss per share of ($0.29), modestly better than consensus (beat by ~$0.03), while Q4 revenue came in at $4.2M versus ~$4.6M expected; mixed signs on margin and demand. Negative Sentiment: Conservative FY‑2026 revenue guidance well below Street — management guided $16.0M–$18.0M for 2026 (≈3% growth at midpoint vs. 2025) which is materially below consensus (~$22.1M). That revenue shortfall is the primary driver of the negative stock move. Seeking Alpha: 2026 Target & Buyback

Conservative FY‑2026 revenue guidance well below Street — management guided $16.0M–$18.0M for 2026 (≈3% growth at midpoint vs. 2025) which is materially below consensus (~$22.1M). That revenue shortfall is the primary driver of the negative stock move. Negative Sentiment: Large but improving losses and high operating spend — Seer reported a 2025 net loss of $73.6M (Q4 net loss $16.0M) and FY operating expenses remain sizable (~$86.5M), highlighting that profitability is still far off. TMCNet: Q4 & FY2025 Results

Large but improving losses and high operating spend — Seer reported a 2025 net loss of $73.6M (Q4 net loss $16.0M) and FY operating expenses remain sizable (~$86.5M), highlighting that profitability is still far off. Negative Sentiment: Rising bearish positioning — short interest rose sharply in February (over 120% increase month‑over‑month) and several institutions trimmed positions while some insiders sold shares, adding downward pressure and signaling skepticism among some market participants.

Seer, Inc is a life sciences company focused on pioneering next-generation proteomics, the large-scale study of proteins and their functions in complex biological systems. By leveraging proprietary nanoparticle-based technology, Seer’s platform enables high-throughput, unbiased protein analysis from biological samples, addressing a critical bottleneck in drug discovery, biomarker research and precision medicine.

The company’s flagship Proteograph Product Suite combines engineered nanoparticle assays with advanced mass spectrometry and bioinformatics pipelines to deliver deep proteomic coverage in a scalable workflow.

