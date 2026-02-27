Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Seer had a negative net margin of 484.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million.
Here are the key takeaways from Seer’s conference call:
- Q4 revenue was $4.2M and full‑year 2025 revenue was $16.6M (17% YoY) but missed expectations due to customer budget pressures and delayed NIH funding; guidance for 2026 is $16–$18M, reflecting limited near‑term growth visibility.
- Commercial momentum — installed base grew 67% to 82 instruments, consumable kit volume rose ~69%, total revenue excluding related‑party sales grew ~33%, and the Proteograph was selected for multiple population‑scale studies (including 20k and 10k sample projects) while cumulative publications nearly doubled to 70.
- Product roadmap and innovation — launched the Proteograph ONE assay and SP200 automation, plans to release PAS v4 with an LLM chat interface later this year, is developing a proteoform profiling assay for 2027, and expects next‑generation detector/platform data in H2 2026.
- Strong financial runway and shareholder returns — ended the year with ~$241M cash and investments, improved free‑cash‑flow loss to ~$45.6M, believes it has capital to reach breakeven, repurchased ~11.7M shares and the board authorized an additional $25M repurchase, and adopted a plan to preserve ~$262M of NOL tax assets.
Seer Trading Down 15.6%
Shares of SEER traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $1.76. 413,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,995. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. Seer has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.63.
Here are the key news stories impacting Seer this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large cash/investment balance provides runway — Seer ended 2025 with approximately $240.6M in cash, cash equivalents and investments, which reduces near‑term dilution risk and supports continued R&D and commercialization efforts. QuiverQuant: Q4 & FY2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Commercial traction: installed base and scientific validation — Seer expanded its installed base to 82 Proteograph instruments (67% YoY growth) and had high‑profile publications (Nature / Nature Genetics) underscoring product-market fit in proteomics. TMCNet: Q4 & FY2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Board approved a new buyback — management announced a share‑repurchase authorization, which can be supportive for the stock if executed and signals confidence from the board. Seeking Alpha: 2026 Target & Buyback
- Neutral Sentiment: NOL preservation plan adopted — Seer put in place a limited‑duration tax benefit preservation plan to protect roughly $262M of NOLs (including issuing rights to shareholders). This preserves tax assets but includes ownership limits that may be viewed as defensive. QuiverQuant: NOL Plan
- Neutral Sentiment: EPS beat but revenue missed in Q4 — Seer reported GAAP loss per share of ($0.29), modestly better than consensus (beat by ~$0.03), while Q4 revenue came in at $4.2M versus ~$4.6M expected; mixed signs on margin and demand. TMCNet: Q4 & FY2025 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Conservative FY‑2026 revenue guidance well below Street — management guided $16.0M–$18.0M for 2026 (≈3% growth at midpoint vs. 2025) which is materially below consensus (~$22.1M). That revenue shortfall is the primary driver of the negative stock move. Seeking Alpha: 2026 Target & Buyback
- Negative Sentiment: Large but improving losses and high operating spend — Seer reported a 2025 net loss of $73.6M (Q4 net loss $16.0M) and FY operating expenses remain sizable (~$86.5M), highlighting that profitability is still far off. TMCNet: Q4 & FY2025 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Rising bearish positioning — short interest rose sharply in February (over 120% increase month‑over‑month) and several institutions trimmed positions while some insiders sold shares, adding downward pressure and signaling skepticism among some market participants.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Seer to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Seer in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
About Seer
Seer, Inc is a life sciences company focused on pioneering next-generation proteomics, the large-scale study of proteins and their functions in complex biological systems. By leveraging proprietary nanoparticle-based technology, Seer’s platform enables high-throughput, unbiased protein analysis from biological samples, addressing a critical bottleneck in drug discovery, biomarker research and precision medicine.
The company’s flagship Proteograph Product Suite combines engineered nanoparticle assays with advanced mass spectrometry and bioinformatics pipelines to deliver deep proteomic coverage in a scalable workflow.
