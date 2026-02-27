Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Seadrill had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 5.36%.The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.36 million.

Seadrill Price Performance

SDRL traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.05. 27,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,975. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.54. Seadrill has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Get Seadrill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SDRL shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Seadrill from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Seadrill from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Seadrill in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Seadrill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seadrill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seadrill

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDRL. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seadrill in the second quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seadrill during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seadrill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Seadrill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Seadrill by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Seadrill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seadrill Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SDRL, is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the design, construction, deployment and operation of mobile offshore drilling units, serving major exploration and production companies with turnkey drilling solutions.

Seadrill’s fleet comprises ultra-deepwater drillships, semi-submersible rigs and high-specification jack-up units capable of operating in some of the world’s most challenging offshore environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.