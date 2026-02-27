Santos (ASX:STO) Insider Musje Werror Purchases 2,962 Shares

Santos Limited (ASX:STO – Get Free Report) insider Musje Werror bought 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$6.75 per share, for a total transaction of A$19,993.50.

Santos Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.93.

Santos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 208.0%. Santos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.14%.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies. In addition, the company produces crude oil, liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, and condensate, as well as natural gas.

