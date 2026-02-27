Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.110-13.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $45.8 billion-$46.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.0 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2030 guidance to EPS.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.3%

CRM traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.93. 9,022,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,429,802. The company has a market cap of $182.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $174.57 and a fifty-two week high of $303.07.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 17.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.06.

In related news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $929,259.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,271.30. This represents a 34.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total transaction of $31,605,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 139,767 shares in the company, valued at $32,803,314.90. This represents a 49.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter worth $39,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

