Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Major Shareholder Sells $900,121.32 in Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corp Srb sold 11,487 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $900,121.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,821,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,733,523.60. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Srb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, Corp Srb sold 2,147 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $168,088.63.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Corp Srb sold 3,231 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $249,239.34.

On Monday, February 23rd, Corp Srb sold 4,089 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $316,815.72.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,796. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.22. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.04 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $319.34 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.85%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safety Insurance Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 419.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 653.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company incorporated in Massachusetts in 1994. Its principal subsidiary, Safety Insurance Company, traces its roots back to 1923 and has since evolved into a regional personal lines insurer. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol SAFT.

Safety Insurance Group focuses primarily on private passenger automobile and homeowners insurance products, along with dwelling fire, umbrella liability, and certain commercial auto coverages.

