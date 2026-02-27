Ryder System (NYSE:R) CEO Robert Sanchez Sells 41,779 Shares of Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Sanchez sold 41,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $9,329,250.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,116,892.40. This trade represents a 50.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R stock opened at $223.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.54 and a 1 year high of $230.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

R has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ryder System from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ryder System from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Ryder System

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth $103,814,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ryder System by 326.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 705,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,937,000 after buying an additional 539,854 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in Ryder System by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 974,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,533,000 after buying an additional 504,404 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,855,000 after acquiring an additional 250,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 369.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 196,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,156,000 after acquiring an additional 155,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.