RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

RWE AG (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.90 and last traded at $64.64, with a volume of 10347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RWEOY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised RWE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of RWE from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RWE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67.

RWE AG, traded in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:RWEOY, is a leading European energy company headquartered in Essen, Germany. The firm operates as an integrated utility, encompassing power generation, supply, trading and renewable energy development. Its diversified portfolio spans conventional assets—such as gas- and coal-fired power plants—and an expanding array of wind, solar and battery-storage projects managed through its RWE Renewables division.

In its conventional business, RWE Generation produces baseload and peak‐load electricity to meet industrial and consumer demand across Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.

